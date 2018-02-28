Dr. David Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Chang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stillwater, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, Regions Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
Midwest Spine & Brain Institute1950 Curve Crest Blvd W Ste 100, Stillwater, MN 55082 Directions (651) 430-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Roseville Spine Clinic1835 County Road C W Ste 150, Roseville, MN 55113 Directions (651) 430-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- Regions Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've talked with Dr Chang 2 times..very nice Dr..
About Dr. David Chang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Nih/Ninds
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Johns Hopkins
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Neurostimulation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
