Ophthalmology
43 years of experience
Dr. David Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Chang works at David F. Chang MD in Los Altos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    David F. Chang MD
    762 Altos Oaks Dr Ste 1, Los Altos, CA 94024

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform".

Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 28, 2020
    Dr. Chang was knowledgeable, empathetic, highly skilled, and patient. He answered my endless questions thoroughly. His staff cared for me pre- and post-operatively as if I were a beloved family member. The procedure was painless, quick, and with all the care provided, not unlike a spa visit. It was actually pleasant and not at all scary. And the best part: I can see clearly both near and far without glasses. I had no idea that white had been removed from my perception until my first eye was done. Recovery was incredibly fast. Thank you Dr. Chang and your amazing staff for giving the world back to me.
    Deborah Kalm — Jun 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316966138
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

