Dr. David Chang, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Chang, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Chang works at Cadence Physician Grp Orthopdcs in Warrenville, IL with other offices in Bartlett, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cadence Physician Grp Orthopdcs
    27650 Ferry Rd, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 225-2663
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    820 S Il Route 59 Ste 320, Bartlett, IL 60103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 225-2663

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 21, 2019
    I had knee replacements done on both knees that Dr. Chang did. Dr. Chang did an awesome job and I would highly recommend him to others that need a knee replacement. He had an excellent bed side manner, was very patient with me, answered all my questions and put my fears to rest. I would definitely recommend Dr. Chang, he is one of the best.
    Mary M. in IL, IL — Apr 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Chang, MD

    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1013907062
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University Medical School
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

