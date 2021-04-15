Overview

Dr. David Chandler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chandler works at Chandler Eye Care Specialists PC in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Drusen and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.