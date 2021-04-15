Dr. David Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chandler, MD
Overview
Dr. David Chandler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Chandler Eye Care Specialists PC8266 Atlee Rd Ste 226, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 256-3020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and staff!! I was so happy with my visit!
About Dr. David Chandler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Med Coll Of Hampton Rds
- Medical College of Virginia
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Drusen and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.