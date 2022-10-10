Dr. David Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Chan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
1
Cancer Care Associates Medical Group Inc514 N Prospect Ave Fl 4, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 750-3318
2
Torrance Memorial Physician Network3285 Skypark Dr, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 750-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We had a very positive consultation experience with Dr Chan. During an extremely difficult time, he provided us with knowledge on my specific condition, patience answering all of our questions, and reassurance that we have effective treatment options available. His office works quickly to get insurance approvals and schedule for follow up.
About Dr. David Chan, MD
- Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972591378
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.