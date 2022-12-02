See All Hand Surgeons in Venice, FL
Dr. David Chan, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (166)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Chan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Chan works at Suncoast Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine, Hand & MRI Center in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physical Medicine and Pain Consultants LLC
    1790 E Venice Ave Ste 102, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 485-1505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 166 ratings
    Patient Ratings (166)
    5 Star
    (160)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 02, 2022
    As a doctor, he projects confidence in his abilities. He explains what he is doing and encourages questions. The office staff is friendly and efficient.
    — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. David Chan, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese and Spanish
    • 1114129236
    Education & Certifications

    • Philadelphia Hand Ctr-Thomas Jefferson U
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University of Florida
    • Florida International University - Physical Therapy
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan works at Suncoast Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine, Hand & MRI Center in Venice, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chan’s profile.

    Dr. Chan has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chan speaks Cantonese and Spanish.

    166 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

