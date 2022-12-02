Overview

Dr. David Chan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Chan works at Suncoast Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine, Hand & MRI Center in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.