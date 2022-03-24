See All Pediatric Urologists in Loma Linda, CA
Pediatric Urology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Chamberlin, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. 

Dr. Chamberlin works at Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Group in Loma Linda, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Group
    11370 Anderson St Ste 2050, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2799

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Phimosis
Balanoposthitis
Circumcision
Phimosis
Balanoposthitis
Circumcision

Treatment frequency



Phimosis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hernia and Hydrocele Repair Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydrocele (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Repair Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Reimplantation Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicaid of California
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 24, 2022
    Dr. Chamberlin was great would recommend him to everyone.
    SSR — Mar 24, 2022
    About Dr. David Chamberlin, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • English
    • 1205861994
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Univ of CA-Irvine
