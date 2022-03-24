Dr. David Chamberlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamberlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chamberlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Chamberlin, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA.
Dr. Chamberlin works at
Locations
-
1
Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Group11370 Anderson St Ste 2050, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2799
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicaid of California
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chamberlin?
Dr. Chamberlin was great would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. David Chamberlin, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1205861994
Education & Certifications
- Univ of CA-Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamberlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chamberlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamberlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamberlin works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamberlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamberlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamberlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamberlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.