Overview

Dr. David Chamberland, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Curry General Hospital, Fairchild Medical Center, Providence Medford Medical Center and Sky Lakes Medical Center.



Dr. Chamberland works at Southern Oregon Rheumatology Clinic in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.