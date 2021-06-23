Dr. David Chamberlain, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamberlain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chamberlain, DO
Overview
Dr. David Chamberlain, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.
Dr. Chamberlain works at
Locations
-
1
Idaho Falls Surgical Spec2805 VALENCIA DR, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 528-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Idaho Falls Community Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chamberlain?
He performed my husband's surgery and did a great job no problems, so I requested him to perform my surgery and no problems, everyone was very nice and professional.
About Dr. David Chamberlain, DO
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1366465197
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines General Hospital
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
- Idaho State University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamberlain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chamberlain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamberlain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamberlain works at
Dr. Chamberlain has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamberlain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamberlain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamberlain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamberlain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamberlain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.