Overview

Dr. David Chamberlain, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Chamberlain works at Idaho Falls Surgical Spec in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.