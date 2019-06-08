Overview

Dr. David Chaletsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Day Kimball Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Chaletsky works at Connecticut GI in Hartford, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT, Bloomfield, CT and Rocky Hill, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Barrett's Esophagus and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.