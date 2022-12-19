Dr. David Chaikin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaikin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chaikin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Chaikin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and University Hospital.
Duke University Medical Center261 James St Ste 1A, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 539-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very methodical and exhibited a great sense of professionalism.
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1750374823
- Cornell Med Coll/Ny Hospital
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Chaikin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaikin accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaikin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaikin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaikin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaikin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaikin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaikin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaikin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.