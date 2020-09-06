Dr. David Chafey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chafey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chafey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Chafey, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Laboratory Sciences Program1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-2231
Cancer Center Pharmacy1201 Camino De Salud Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-1623Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chafey, Operated on my right femur in 2015 Very happy with the service.
About Dr. David Chafey, MD
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326272584
Education & Certifications
- M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
- Baylor Col of Med
- Ponce Sch of Med
- College Phys/Surg, Boston
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chafey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chafey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chafey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chafey has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chafey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chafey speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Chafey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chafey.
