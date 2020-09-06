Overview

Dr. David Chafey, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chafey works at Student Health And Counseling in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.