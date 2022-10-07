See All Ophthalmologists in Hutchinson, KS
Dr. David Chacko, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Chacko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hutchinson, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Chacko works at Grene Vision Group in Hutchinson, KS with other offices in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hutch East Office
    1708 E 23rd Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67502 (620) 663-7187
  2. 2
    Woodlawn Office
    655 N WOODLAWN ST, Wichita, KS 67208 (316) 636-2010
  3. 3
    Grene Vision Group
    1277 N MAIZE RD, Wichita, KS 67212 (316) 722-8883

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Family Insurance
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • USI Affinity

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 07, 2022
    Dr. Chacko met us after hours at the clinic. He handled my emergency calmly and professionally. He was kind and considerate. I've been with him for 12+ years now and wouldn't consider anyone else.
    Bruce — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. David Chacko, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1922167303
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Residency
    Loma Linda University Med Center
    Internship
    Loma Linda University Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    Andrews University, Berrien Springs, Michigan
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Chacko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chacko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chacko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chacko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chacko has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chacko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chacko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chacko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chacko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chacko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

