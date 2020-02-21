Overview

Dr. David Cech, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Cech works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.