Dr. David Cearley, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Cearley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas A & M University / Main Campus|TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Cearley works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912
  2. 2
    Moore Building
    1446 Harper St # 1107A, Augusta, GA 30912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.1
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 25, 2022
He was a bit dismissive and seemed rushed when I spoke with him during my child's stay. I understand her issue wasn't life threatening but when you're seeing someone for your child you don't want to feel like they're just another number. Other than that he was a very good doctor.
Eden — Mar 25, 2022
About Dr. David Cearley, MD

  Orthopedic Surgery
  24 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1922034537
Education & Certifications

  University Of Utah School Of Medicine
  MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
  Texas A & M University / Main Campus|TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
  Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Cearley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Cearley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cearley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Cearley works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cearley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cearley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cearley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

