Overview

Dr. David Cavanaugh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Cavanaugh works at Spine Institute Of Louisiana in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.