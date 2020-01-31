Dr. David Cavanaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavanaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cavanaugh, MD
Overview
Dr. David Cavanaugh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Cavanaugh works at
Locations
Pro Read LLC1500 Line Ave Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 629-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Prompt professional service
About Dr. David Cavanaugh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1821080672
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cavanaugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavanaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavanaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavanaugh works at
Dr. Cavanaugh has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavanaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavanaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavanaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavanaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavanaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.