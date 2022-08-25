Dr. David Cauthon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cauthon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cauthon, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Cauthon, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Cauthon works at
Locations
-
1
The Podiatry Group of South Texas9150 Huebner Rd Ste 160, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 561-7080Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cauthon?
Excellent. I've seen Dr. Cauthon for some time and would recommend him highly. I suffer with Raynaud's and other painful Immune System diseases. I admire and appreciate him.
About Dr. David Cauthon, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1558622910
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
- Saint Louis College Of Pharmacy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cauthon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cauthon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cauthon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cauthon works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cauthon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cauthon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cauthon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cauthon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.