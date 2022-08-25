See All Podiatric Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. David Cauthon, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Cauthon, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Cauthon works at Elemental Weight Loss Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Podiatry Group of South Texas
    9150 Huebner Rd Ste 160, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 561-7080
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 25, 2022
    Excellent. I've seen Dr. Cauthon for some time and would recommend him highly. I suffer with Raynaud's and other painful Immune System diseases. I admire and appreciate him.
    Teresea Wagner — Aug 25, 2022
    About Dr. David Cauthon, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558622910
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Louis College Of Pharmacy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Cauthon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cauthon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cauthon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cauthon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cauthon works at Elemental Weight Loss Clinic in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cauthon’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cauthon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cauthon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cauthon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cauthon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

