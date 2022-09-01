Overview

Dr. David Castaldo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School Of Med Maywood Il and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Castaldo works at Chesapeake Regional Primary Care - Grassfield in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.