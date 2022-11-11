See All Dermatologists in The Villages, FL
Dr. David Casper, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Casper, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Casper, MD is a Dermatologist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Casper works at ALLIANT DERMATOLOGY & SKIN CANCER CENTER in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Raymond Ramirez, DO
Dr. Raymond Ramirez, DO
8 (56)
View Profile
Dr. Frank Iacobellis, MD
Dr. Frank Iacobellis, MD
8 (39)
View Profile
Dr. Nathan Bibliowicz, DO
Dr. Nathan Bibliowicz, DO
10 (97)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Alliant Dermatology PA
    8620 E COUNTY ROAD 466, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 399-7295
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Alliant Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center
    1050 Old Camp Rd Ste 150, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 399-7295
  3. 3
    Alliant Dermatology
    340 Heald Way Ste 216, The Villages, FL 32163 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Alliant Dermatology PA
    8620a E County Road 466, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 399-7295

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Pipefitters
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Casper?

    Nov 11, 2022
    Provides excellent care. Knowledgeable. Explains everything very well.
    Carol Raimer — Nov 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Casper, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Casper, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Casper to family and friends

    Dr. Casper's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Casper

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Casper, MD.

    About Dr. David Casper, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164614004
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Casper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casper works at ALLIANT DERMATOLOGY & SKIN CANCER CENTER in The Villages, FL. View the full address on Dr. Casper’s profile.

    Dr. Casper has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Casper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Casper, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.