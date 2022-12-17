See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bradenton, FL
Dr. David Cashen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (54)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Cashen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University Of School Of Medicine|Columbia University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cashen works at Coastal Orthopedics in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Orthopedics
    8000 Fl64, Bradenton, FL 34212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MCM Maxcare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Dr. Cashen has performed two hip replacements for me. Both were so successful that my quality of life has been vastly improved. My most recent was at the S.R. 64 surgery center, and the experience was wonderful. The facility is modern and spotless, and the staff and physicians were attentive, compassionate, and did all they could to make me relaxed and comfortable. I actually left on my walker just a few hours after the surgery! All of my therapy appointments were scheduled including at home and at the facility, and all of the meds had been called in a few days earlier. Dr. Cashen is a joy to work with. He is congenial, attentive, and takes the time to explain the procedure. He takes the time to answer any questions you may have, and to put you at ease. His knowledge, experience, and expertise are incomparable. He goes above and beyond expectations. An extra bonus is his assistant Hillary who supports you with anything you need. I am thankful for Dr. Cashen and his team.
    Barbara Page — Dec 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Cashen, MD
    About Dr. David Cashen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124035696
    Education & Certifications

    • Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic|Zimmer Arthroplasty
    • Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program|Harvard Medical School|Harvard University
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Columbia University Of School Of Medicine|Columbia University School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cashen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cashen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cashen works at Coastal Orthopedics in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cashen’s profile.

    Dr. Cashen has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cashen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Cashen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cashen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cashen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cashen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

