Dr. David Cash, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (67)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Cash, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stuttgart, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Cash works at Arkansas Urology PA in Stuttgart, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR and Cabot, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Center-stuttgart
    1703 N Buerkle St, Stuttgart, AR 72160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 753-8444
    Arkansas Otolaryngology Center
    4901 Fairway Ave Ste C, North Little Rock, AR 72116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 753-8444
    Cabot Medical Care
    2037 W Main St, Cabot, AR 72023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 753-8444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Broken Nose
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Broken Nose

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Feb 26, 2021
    Dr. Cash is AWESOME!! I had severe nose bleeds for 2 or 3 years. They were just getting worse all the time. Even had to be taken by ambulance one night to the ER. Went to 2 or 3 different ENT's and no one had the answer. I had given up and just thought I'd have to live with this condition. My husband said I had to do something because it was becoming life threatening. I said I would try ONE more and that was it. Dr. Cash found the problem the first time. Surgery was needed to correct it so I had that done and have never had another nosebleed. Absolutely zero pain after surgery!!
    P. Weeks — Feb 26, 2021
    About Dr. David Cash, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891778650
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Ar Med Syst
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • NORTHEAST LOUISIANA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cash has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Broken Nose, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Cash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

