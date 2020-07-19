Dr. David Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Carroll, MD
Dr. David Carroll, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Central, Merit Health River Oaks, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, Sleeve Gastrectomy and Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3800 I 55 N Ste 101, Jackson, MS 39211 Directions (601) 200-6872
-
2
Bapt Memorial Restoratv Care Hospital1225 N State St, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 968-1805
-
3
St. Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital969 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Surgical Specialist of Jackson971 Lakeland Dr Ste 656, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 366-6606
- Merit Health Central
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had a difficult hernia repair & was turned down by 2 surgeons. Got a referral to Dr Carroll & I knew I was in the right place! He’s confident, soft spoken, never rushed & is an exemplary surgeon, very gifted. I’d recommend him without reservation!
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Texas Tech U Hosps
- Texas Tech U Sch Med
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
