Dr. David Carrier, MD
Overview
Dr. David Carrier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Locations
Rochester Community Orthopaedics Llp20 Hagen Dr Ste 110, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 218-0708
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Carrier a few weeks ago for a knee problem that I've suffered with for years. He was very patient, took the time to listen to my concerns, asked questions relevant to my life style and explained to me the options at this point. He was very thorough in showing me the imaging and the defects I have. He let me know that how we proceed is and will be entirely up to me and that he'll be ready when I am with the next steps. Dr. Carrier left me feeling very confident he will competently do what's best for me.
About Dr. David Carrier, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1417955519
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrier has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrier.
