Overview

Dr. David Carrier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Carrier works at Rochester Community Orthopaedics in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.