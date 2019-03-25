Overview

Dr. David Carpenter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Carpenter works at Mobile Bay OB/GYN Center in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.