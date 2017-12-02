Overview

Dr. David Carpenter, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth|University of North Texas Health Science Center.



Dr. Carpenter works at Humble Family Practice in Humble, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.