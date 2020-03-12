Dr. David Carney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Carney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Carney, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Okatie, SC. They graduated from State University of NY and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Locations
1
Memorial Health University Physicians - Children's Care - GI & Surgery - Okatie14 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 101, Okatie, SC 29909 Directions (912) 302-1382Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Memorial Health University Physicians - Children's Care GI & Surgical Care5002 Waters Ave Bldg 800, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 299-7755
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carney and his staff were all very caring, professional and knowledgeable. I trusted him and his opinion about my daughter and I was able to get further testing and answers quickly. I would definitely recommend Dr. Carney.
About Dr. David Carney, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1962452250
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- State University of NY
- State University of NY
- State University of NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carney has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.