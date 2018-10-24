See All Pediatricians in Ridgewood, NY
Overview

Dr. David Carmili, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MID-MAINE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    714 Seneca Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Carmili, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1497856942
    Education & Certifications

    • MID-MAINE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Carmili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carmili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carmili has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carmili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carmili. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carmili.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carmili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carmili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

