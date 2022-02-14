Dr. Carlson Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Carlson Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Carlson Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Carlson Jr works at
Locations
Suburban Cardiology5530 Sheridan Dr Ste 2, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 565-1978
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My mom has been going there for over 7 years. He is very knowledgeable and professional. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. David Carlson Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlson Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson Jr works at
Dr. Carlson Jr has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.