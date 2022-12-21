Overview

Dr. David Carlson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.



Dr. Carlson works at David W Carlson MD in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.