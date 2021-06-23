Overview

Dr. David Carfagno is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Carfagno works at Phillip Bennion MD, PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.