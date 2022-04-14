Dr. David Caras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Caras, MD
Overview
Dr. David Caras, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Locations
Wellstar Center for Cardiovascular Care55 Whitcher St NE Ste 350, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 424-6893Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Taslima Bhuiyan, MD | Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine4550 Cobb Parkway North NW Ste 213, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions (770) 974-8479
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has Kawasaki's disease and Dr. Caras has been his cardiologist for 20 yrs now, keeping my husband's disease in check. We just recently went thru a long hospitalization as my husband's mitral valve started to really leak. Dr. Caras brought in every subspecialist needed to fix things, ever mindful of my husband's kidney function to keep them working. After two stents - one 5mm one had to be stretched to 6mm, things are getting back on tract. He called in a number of valve specialist, the head of the heart cath lab doctor, urologist, pulmonary so that each could evaluate and get the right methods in place. Without Dr Caras for all these years and his knowledge of Kawasaki's, my husband would not be alive and 73 yrs old.
About Dr. David Caras, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caras has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caras has seen patients for Heart Disease, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Caras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.