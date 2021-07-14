Overview

Dr. David Caradonna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Caradonna works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Lexington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), Laryngitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.