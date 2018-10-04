See All Neurologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. David Capobianco, MD

Neurology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Capobianco, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Capobianco works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mayo Clinic Florida
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 953-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Seizure
  View other providers who treat Stroke
  View other providers who treat Syncope
  View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 04, 2018
    One of the kindest, knowledgeable and thorough physicians I have ever met. I left his office with hope and confidence.
    About Dr. David Capobianco, MD

    • Neurology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528057973
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Neurology
