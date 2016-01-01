See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Pismo Beach, CA
Cardiothoracic Surgery
35 years of experience
Dr. David Canvasser, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Canvasser works at CC Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates in Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Central Coast Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates-a Medical Group
    Central Coast Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates-a Medical Group
911 Oak Park Blvd Ste 102, Pismo Beach, CA 93449
(805) 556-6001

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  French Hospital Medical Center
  Marian Regional Medical Center

Partial Lung Collapse
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Carotid Artery Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atrial Flutter
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Coronary Artery Dissection
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Empyema
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis
Esophageal Diseases
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Impella Device
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Lung Cancer
Lymphedema
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Rib Fracture
Septal Defect
Spider Veins
Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Ventricular Fibrillation
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Patient Ratings (2)
    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    35 years of experience
    English
    1982711289
    Fellowship
    Saint Louis University Hospital
    U Ia Coll Med Hosp
    University of Michigan Medical School
    Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Dr. David Canvasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canvasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Canvasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Canvasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Canvasser works at CC Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates in Pismo Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Canvasser's profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Canvasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canvasser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canvasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canvasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

