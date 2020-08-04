Overview

Dr. David Cantrell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Cantrell works at Wellstar Internal Medicine Of Marietta in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.