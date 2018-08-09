Dr. David Cangello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cangello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cangello, MD
Dr. David Cangello, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Cangello Plastic Surgery30 E 60th St Rm 2501, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 644-4416Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
I’ve been self-conscious about the bump on my nose ever since it grew into my face. I was anxious going into rhinoplasty, but Dr. Cangello was very comforting and accommodating, and made the entire process very easy. He listened to my concerns and combined his expertise to create a subtle, natural-looking result. Dr. Cangello’s confidence in his work put me at ease. I’m very happy with my decision. I highly recommend Dr. Cangello. He is the absolute best doctor for the job! Thank you!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Hamilton
- Plastic Surgery
