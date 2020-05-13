Dr. David Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Campbell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bannockburn, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.
Locations
North Shore Cardiologists Sc2151 Waukegan Rd Ste 100, Bannockburn, IL 60015 Directions (847) 615-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor. Took time to explain to me in the easiest way what he was looking for. I had to be approved for an operation and he was attentive, went through my whole health history and made me feel comfortable and assured. Would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. David Campbell, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
