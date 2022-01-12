See All Podiatrists in Hamden, CT
Dr. David Caminear, DPM

Podiatry
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Caminear, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Caminear works at Connecticut Ortho Specs in Hamden, CT with other offices in Wallingford, CT, Guilford, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ct Orthopedic Specialists
    2408 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 407-3500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Connecticut Orthopaedic Spclsts
    701 N Colony Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 265-1800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Star Sports Therapy and Rehab.
    450 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 453-6340
  4. 4
    Temple Pt & Life Sciences
    84 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 483-2509

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 12, 2022
    Dr Caminear Sally & Monica Simply the best. Great communication from all and just a fantastic team Thank You All
    Don Young — Jan 12, 2022
    About Dr. David Caminear, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841287091
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

