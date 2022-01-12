Overview

Dr. David Caminear, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Caminear works at Connecticut Ortho Specs in Hamden, CT with other offices in Wallingford, CT, Guilford, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.