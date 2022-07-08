See All Podiatrists in Lancaster, PA
Dr. David Calderone, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Calderone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.

Dr. Calderone works at Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster, LTD. in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Pointe Surgery Center Lp
    170 N POINTE BLVD, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 299-4871
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Institute Of Michigan
    22250 Providence Dr Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 424-8637

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lancaster General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Arthritis of the Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Arthritis of the Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 08, 2022
    Couldn’t ask for a better doctor!
    Amanda — Jul 08, 2022
    About Dr. David Calderone, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1144290115
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • St. John North Shores Hospital, Mt. Clemens, MI
    • Orthopedic Track, Pinnacle Health System, Community General Osteopathic Hospital
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
    • Lycoming College, Williamsport, PA
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

