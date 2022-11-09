See All Podiatric Surgeons in Brighton, MA
Dr. David Caldarella, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (119)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Caldarella, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

Dr. Caldarella works at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, MA with other offices in Wellesley, MA, Providence, RI and Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
    736 Cambridge St # CCP9, Brighton, MA 02135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 779-6500
    Boston Sports Performance Center
    900 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 591-8191
    Ortho Rhode Island - Providence
    285 Promenade St, Providence, RI 02908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 459-4001
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm
    Ortho Rhode Island
    120 CENTERVILLE RD, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 738-3730
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Anne's Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Neighborhood Health Providers
    • Network Health
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Dr. Caldarella is amazing and quite literally saved my quality of life. I had extensive foot/ankle pain as a child in to adulthood. Much worse as an inpatient nurse for several years being on my feet for 12+ hrs. I was in pain and limping every day, usually could not walk even for a few minutes without pain. It was affecting my job and even day to day activities. Dr. Caldarella quickly ordered an MRI and I had surgery soon after. I felt like a new person after full recovery. I could walk without pain or limping! This was 6 years ago, and I still walk without pain now. For this, I am so thankful to Dr. Caldarella.
    Jaime — Nov 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Caldarella, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1891799482
    Education & Certifications

    • Harborview Medical Center
    • Emory-Northlake Regional Medical Center
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    • Springfield College
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Caldarella, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caldarella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caldarella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caldarella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caldarella has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caldarella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Caldarella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldarella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caldarella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caldarella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

