Dr. David Caldarella, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Caldarella, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Caldarella works at
Locations
St. Elizabeth's Medical Center736 Cambridge St # CCP9, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 779-6500
Boston Sports Performance Center900 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02482 Directions (781) 591-8191
Ortho Rhode Island - Providence285 Promenade St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 459-4001Tuesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday2:00pm - 7:00pmSunday2:00pm - 7:00pm
Ortho Rhode Island120 CENTERVILLE RD, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 738-3730Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pmSaturday2:00pm - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caldarella is amazing and quite literally saved my quality of life. I had extensive foot/ankle pain as a child in to adulthood. Much worse as an inpatient nurse for several years being on my feet for 12+ hrs. I was in pain and limping every day, usually could not walk even for a few minutes without pain. It was affecting my job and even day to day activities. Dr. Caldarella quickly ordered an MRI and I had surgery soon after. I felt like a new person after full recovery. I could walk without pain or limping! This was 6 years ago, and I still walk without pain now. For this, I am so thankful to Dr. Caldarella.
About Dr. David Caldarella, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1891799482
Education & Certifications
- Harborview Medical Center
- Emory-Northlake Regional Medical Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Springfield College
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caldarella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caldarella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caldarella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caldarella has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caldarella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caldarella speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Caldarella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldarella.
