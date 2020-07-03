Dr. David Cahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Cahn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Cahn works at
Locations
1
Colorado Urology255 S Routt St Ste 420, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 963-0523
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cahn gave me a prophylactic antibiotic and due to that I did not have a bladder infection for over five years. I have recently had one but have scheduled an appointment with Dr. Cahn. I am also trying to get in touch with the office because they have switched me to another doctor which I DO NOT appreciate. Not impressed with the office staff!
About Dr. David Cahn, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1275561748
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Montifore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cahn works at
Dr. Cahn has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Cahn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.