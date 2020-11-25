Dr. Cahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Cahn, DO
Overview
Dr. David Cahn, DO is an Urology Specialist in Media, PA.
Dr. Cahn works at
Locations
Midlantic Urology200 E State St Ste 205, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-2776Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Taylor Hospital175 E Chester Pike, Ridley Park, PA 19078 Directions (610) 595-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and kind. Dr Cahn gave us all the time we needed to discuss some complicated issues. He understood and answered all questions . We never felt rushed. Excellent surgeon.
About Dr. David Cahn, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1154683829
Dr. Cahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Cahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cahn has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.