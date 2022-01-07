Dr. Caborn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Caborn, MD
Overview
Dr. David Caborn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Caborn works at
Locations
Raymond G Shea MD Psc201 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 587-8009
Uofl Health - Jewish Hospital200 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 587-8222
Comprehensive Foot and Ankle Centers Inc.1905 W Hebron Ln, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Directions (844) 497-2054
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caborn did knee surgery on our 12 year old. He saw a small meniscal tear that no one else did. He was wonderful with her. He spoke to her and asked her how it felt. She is a swimmer and he gave her specific instructions on getting back in the water. He is very kind and patient.
About Dr. David Caborn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1811929961
Education & Certifications
- VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caborn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caborn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caborn has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caborn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Caborn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caborn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caborn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caborn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.