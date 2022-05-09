Overview

Dr. David Cable, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and Osf Saint Paul Medical Center.



Dr. Cable works at Rockford Surgical Services in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.