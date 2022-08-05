Dr. David Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Byrd, MD
Overview
Dr. David Byrd, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University School Of Med Stanford Ca
Dr. Byrd works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Pain Management Clinic1250 E 3900 S Ste 30, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 268-7111Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Alta Pain Physicians11333 S 1000 E Ste 102, Sandy, UT 84094 Directions (801) 462-2205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Utah
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He Is very knowledgeable wish he was back in utah been seeing him for 12 year's and hated to see him go he is also very personable and actually cares about his patients
About Dr. David Byrd, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1720173164
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School Of Med Stanford Ca
- Mass General Hospital
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrd works at
Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.
