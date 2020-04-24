Dr. David Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Byrd, MD
Overview
Dr. David Byrd, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Rochester Skin Cancer and Surgery Center405 Barclay Cir, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 293-0800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.David Byrd did Mohs surgery on my face for basal cell skin cancer. He did a fantastic job and the scar is barely visible. It took 4 attempts to get all the cancer out to get clean margins,but all the cancer is gone and my face looks great.I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Byrd, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.
