Dr. David Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Butler, MD
Overview
Dr. David Butler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Butler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pacific Head and Neck - Eye, Ear and Skull Base Center, Pacific Neuroscience Institute1301 20th St Ste 300, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-7792
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butler?
He is not only an incredible ENT, he is a truly caring person . I highly recommend him!
About Dr. David Butler, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1952345811
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
- New York Medical College
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler works at
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.