Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Butler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Butler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Butler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Outpatient Care Center-urgent Care6700 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 974-7330
-
2
Mary Potter Pavillion2850 W 95th St Ste 106, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 974-7330Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Osf Little Company of Mary - Diagnostic Imaging & Outpatient Lab - Palos Heights12432 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 974-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butler?
Dr. Butler took care of my Aunt who had a shoulder fracture and a patella fracture. The surgical sites look perfect and the follow up xrays were perfect. But the best part was that he sat with my aunt and discussed her rehabilitation and showed her what he wanted her to do at the rehab center/ also writing instructions for PT and OT. I being in the medical profession was very impressed.
About Dr. David Butler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1093765844
Education & Certifications
- COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler works at
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.