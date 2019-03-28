Overview

Dr. David Butler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Roseland Community Hospital, Saint Anthony Hospital, Saint Bernard Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Butler works at Women's Wellness Clinic in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.