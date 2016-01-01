Dr. Bushell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Bushell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Bushell, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Bushell works at
Locations
-
1
Yale New Haven Health1152 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 256-5500
-
2
Primed LLC501 Kings Hwy E Ste 204, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 610-6300
- 3 1152 Kings Hwy, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 256-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Bushell, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1144301839
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bushell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bushell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bushell works at
Dr. Bushell has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bushell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bushell speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bushell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bushell.
